 
September 6th, 2017

European Court of Human Rights annuls ruling against Hungary on pension reform

By

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) annulled in the second instance a ruling brought against Hungary regarding certain measures of the pension reform, the body said. The lawsuit was brought by a private individual, Gyula Fábián in 2013. Earlier, an amendment to the Hungarian legislation on pensions had prohibited employment in the public sphere while receiving pensions. Fábián, who held such a position, had his pension suspended in 2013. Fábián filed a lawsuit against the Hungarian legislation with the ECHR. The body ruled in 2015 that the Hungarian legislation was discriminative and infringed upon the European Convention of Human Rights, a ruling that was annulled upon appeal.

