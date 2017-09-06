 
September 6th, 2017

Juncker slaps down Orbán over border funding request – Politico.eu

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hit back on Tuesday at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s request for extra EU cash for border security, telling him “solidarity is a two-way street” and listing all the help Brussels has offered or provided to deal with migration.

In a letter obtained by POLITICO, Juncker wrote that during the migration crisis in 2015 Hungary declined “the possibility to benefit from [the] relocation of up to 54,000 persons and decided to return nearly €4 million of EU funds pre-paid by the Commission to Hungary.”.

Source: Juncker slaps down Orbán over border funding request

  • orbans_shirt

    Stop mucking about with these letters and just KICK HUNGARY OUT. Preferably with no possibility of reinstatement for at least 30, 40, 50 years. Something like that.

    • ViktorZorroban

      But don’t you understand… Orban’s big speeches are just bluff. The sad reality is that without the enormous EU funding and open borders, Hungary’s GDP would be the same as Ukraine – at best.

      • orbans_shirt

        Ukraine at best! That was actually an oddly flattering remark from Juncker. The “No Hungary” signs and refugees throwing away the horrible food suggest you probably couldn’t settle 54 people there, let alone 54,000. Hungary is a joke. A pathetic joke.

