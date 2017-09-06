Juncker slaps down Orbán over border funding request – Politico.eu

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hit back on Tuesday at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s request for extra EU cash for border security, telling him “solidarity is a two-way street” and listing all the help Brussels has offered or provided to deal with migration.

In a letter obtained by POLITICO, Juncker wrote that during the migration crisis in 2015 Hungary declined “the possibility to benefit from [the] relocation of up to 54,000 persons and decided to return nearly €4 million of EU funds pre-paid by the Commission to Hungary.”.