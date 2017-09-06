The green LMP party will start consultations with Israeli campaign advisor Ron Werber, board member Péter Ungár said. He added that “the involvement in LMP’s election campaign of an internationally renowned expert who helped the opposition to victory in 2002 would demonstrate that w eare the strongest challengers to Viktor Orbán.” Werber used to work as an advisor to the Socialist Party, which is now in opposition.
LMP to start consultations with campaign guru Ron Werber
