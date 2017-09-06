 
September 6th, 2017

“On Body and Soul” movie nominated for Academy Award

By

Ildikó Enyedi’s feature “On Body and Soul” has been nominated as the Hungarian contender for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, the Hungarian Film Fund said. The film was awarded the Golden Bear, the main prize of the Berlin Film Festival, in February this year. Winners of the 90th Oscars will be announced at a gala on March 4, 2018.

