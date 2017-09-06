Ildikó Enyedi’s feature “On Body and Soul” has been nominated as the Hungarian contender for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, the Hungarian Film Fund said. The film was awarded the Golden Bear, the main prize of the Berlin Film Festival, in February this year. Winners of the 90th Oscars will be announced at a gala on March 4, 2018.
“On Body and Soul” movie nominated for Academy Award
