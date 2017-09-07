 
September 7th, 2017

Azeri slush fund reportedly tied to deposits in MKB account around the time of Safarov extradition – The Budapest Beacon

By

It was exactly five years ago that Hungary, amid international controversy, extradited convicted Azeri axe-murderer Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan. Upon returning to his native country, Safarov received a pardon from President Ilham Aliyev, was declared a national hero, and received a promotion. Unsubstantiated rumors have abounded for years that a nefarious deal had been worked out between Aliyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán for Safarov’s repatriation.

Now, investigations by Hungarian investigative journalism NGO Átlátszó.hu, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the Danish Berlingske, The Guardian, and other media outlets have uncovered how a slush fund tied to Azerbaijan’s ruling elite was being used to buy influence around the world and polish the international reputation of the Azerbaijani president. The investigation revealed that several bank transfers – totaling more than USD 7 million – were made to an MKB bank account in Budapest right around the time the Hungarian government handed over Safarov to the Azeris.

