“Soros plan”, “gov’t hysterical” – parties react to European Court of Justice decision

Reacting to the European Court of Justice’s decision to dismiss Hungary and Slovakia’s legal challenge of the migrant resettlement scheme, Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa said that the ruling “gives the green light for the European Commission to implement the Soros plan”. He insisted that under a scheme devised by US financier George Soros the European Union must accommodate one million immigrants a year. He added that Hungary was against any such plan because it would compromise Europe’s security and national interests.

The Socialist Party said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had lost the migrant quota case against the EU and would also lose next year’s general election because his politics are built on lies which the people have had enough of. In a statement, the party said Hungary’s position in the EU would continue to weaken, the costs of which would have to be borne by Hungarian families.

A lawmaker of green LMP said the constitution compels the Hungarian government to comply with the ECJ’s decision on the migrant resettlement scheme. Speaking at a press conference on a different subject, Márta Demeter called the government’s actions “hysterical”. Noting the government’s residency bonds scheme to settle people in Hungary which allowed 20,000 people into the country and into the EU with virtually no vetting, she said the government had no moral basis on which to criticise the court’s decision.

The Democratic Coalition accused the government of deliberately going into the lawsuit knowing it would lose. The ruling would then give Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a pretext on which to announce Hungary’s withdrawal from the EU, the party’s spokesman, Zsolt Gréczy, stated. He added that the government had mounted an anti-Brussels billboard campaign. He also opined that Orbán would mount a new campaign claiming that the “whole of the EU is only a Soros organisation”.