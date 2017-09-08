 
September 8th, 2017

Hungarian products in Great Taste Award Top 50

Hungarian company chocoME’s milk chocolate and ground coffee covered Raffinée dragée has been included in the Great Taste Award Top 50 list finalised in London this week. Another Hungarian product, Donum Terrae’s pumpkin seed oil, also made it to the top 50, according to the competition website. The chocolate maker said never before had a Hungarian product performed so well in the history of the Great Taste Award competition. The company’s products are sold in 31 countries worldwide. A total of 12,000 fine food products from all over the world were submitted to compete at this year’s Great Taste Award Top 50.

