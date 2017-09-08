“Hungary not immigrant country” – Orbán writes letter to Juncker

In a letter to the European Commission president, Hungary’s PM has insisted that the president’s “interpretation of solidarity conforms neither to EU law nor the historical traditions of Hungary”. “Unlike some other major EU member states, Hungary does not have a colonial past,” the PM said, adding that immigrant countries had obligations arising from their colonial past. “Hungary is not an immigrant country and does not want to become one.”

Viktor Orbán wrote to Jean-Claude Juncker that he was pleased that the commission president, in his recent letter to Orbán, had recognised Hungary’s efforts to protect the European Union’s external border. “Over the past two years, Hungary has been protecting the common borders by mobilising Hungarian resources, with a heavy budgetary burden, by building a fence and deploying thousands of border guards,” the letter said.

Addressing Juncker’s point that Hungary had refused some EU funds, Orbán wrote: “Hungary must always behave like a Schengen-border country, but for geographical reasons, migrants cross the borders of the EU of other EU member states, especially Greece. It is for this reason that Hungary has not participated in projects that do not make this issue clear, and it does not want to do so in future either.”