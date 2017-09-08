Hungary: Visit by MEPs is ‘political interference’ – Politico.eu

The Hungarian government said a planned visit to the country by a group of MEPs later this month was “politically motivated” and would interfere with the country’s general election, planned for spring 2018.

In an exchange of letters between the Hungarian government and Ingeborg Gräßle, the German MEP who chairs the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee, seen by POLITICO, János Lázár, the prime minister’s chief of staff, asked the committee to “reconsider elements of the program,” scheduled for September 16-18.