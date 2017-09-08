 
September 8th, 2017

Kósa to step down as Fidesz group leader

By

Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa will continue his career as minister without portfolio in charge of the government’s Modern Cities Programme, probably from October 1, Kósa told MTI. Kósa confirmed press reports earlier in the day about his move, saying speculation that Fidesz MP Gergely Gulyás might replace him as group leader of the ruling party were “not without foundation”. He said he had accepted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s request that he take up the ministerial post. The new group leader will be elected at a party fraction meeting next week, he added. Kósa also said Fidesz MP Szilárd Németh may replace him as head of parliament’s defence and law enforcement committee.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Having a “career as minister without portfolio” has never been a successful path to power – Kosa is being dumped, being somebody who actually have his own ideas…

    • anti-communist

      Kosa somebody who has his own ideas sounds nearly positive. I may have missed something, but I only know him for spreading lies like his recent “gives the green light for the European Commission to implement the Soros plan” as reaction to the decision of the European court.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.