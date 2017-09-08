Kósa to step down as Fidesz group leader

Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa will continue his career as minister without portfolio in charge of the government’s Modern Cities Programme, probably from October 1, Kósa told MTI. Kósa confirmed press reports earlier in the day about his move, saying speculation that Fidesz MP Gergely Gulyás might replace him as group leader of the ruling party were “not without foundation”. He said he had accepted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s request that he take up the ministerial post. The new group leader will be elected at a party fraction meeting next week, he added. Kósa also said Fidesz MP Szilárd Németh may replace him as head of parliament’s defence and law enforcement committee.