 
September 8th, 2017

Lázár’s wife’s foundation gets HUF 1.2 billion in public funds – The Budapest Beacon

By

In August, Hungary’s state-run news service published a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office announcing that the Korábban Érkeztem Alapítvány (I Arrived Early Foundation) applied for and was awarded a grant worth HUF 1.2 billion (USD 4.72 million) (…)

The Prime Minister’s Office is responsible for distributing EU funds in Hungary, and Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár happens to be married to a member of the Korábban Érkeztem Alapítvány board of trustees — Zita Megyeri Lázárné.

According to Magyar Narancs, anti-corruption crusader, MP and co-chair of Politics Can Be Different (LMP) Ákos Hadházy started digging around and learned that the grant was awarded without requiring a single Forint in self-financing from the foundation itself.

Source: Lázár’s wife’s foundation gets HUF 1.2 billion in public funds – The Budapest Beacon

  • As Wolfi states it:
    * It ain’t corruption if I am involved….or the wife…

