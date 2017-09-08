WHO to hold regional committee meeting in Budapest

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is to hold its 67th regional committee meeting in Budapest between September 11 and 14, European regional chief Zsuzsanna Jakab told a press conference. The aim of the body is to provide better, fairer and more sustainable health care for all, Jakab said. This warrants high-level political commitment and further investment, she said. Human resource minister Zoltán Balog said it is “an honour” that Budapest again hosts the meeting. “I hope the decision to bring the meeting to Budapest is an appreciation of Hungary’s work in health care policy”, he said.