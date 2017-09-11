European Union Grapples With Defiance on Its Eastern Edge – The Wall Street Journal

THungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban barely mentions his political rivals as he campaigns for a fourth term. Instead, he is targeting the European Union and its biggest members.

“Our fiercest opponents are not in Hungarian opposition parties,” Mr. Orban said in a speech last week. “They are abroad…Berlin. Brussels.”

In neighboring Poland, government rhetoric is even harsher. Politicians have one-upped each other in attacking France and Germany, arguing they are forcing multicultural, liberal democracy on more traditional Poles. Commentators on state-run TV compare the EU to the Soviet Union.