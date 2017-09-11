HR minister: “cooperation necessary” between Hungary and Romania

Issues around Hungarian communities and schools in Romania call for a collective effort by Hungary and Romania, Hungary’s human resources minister said in Brasov (Brassó) on Saturday, adding that the two countries need to rely on one another. Zoltán Balog addressed a ceremony opening the 2017-18 academic year in Hungarian schools in Romania, and said that “some still want to continue wars concluded a hundred years ago, but this is the 21st century; new times, new battles will come and we need to fend off the new threats together”.

Referring to a Hungarian-language Catholic grammar school in Targu Mures (Marosvásárhely), the operation of which has recently been suspended, Balog noted the Hungarian government’s protest and said that in the meantime Hungary “opens one school after the other” for its ethnic minorities, including the Romanian community. In his address, Balog also encouraged Romania Hungarians with dual citizenship to participate in Hungary’s parliamentary election next spring.