Hungary journalist group slams blacklist – AFP

Hungary’s leading press association has condemned a website close to the government for publishing a blacklist of journalists whom it calls “mouthpieces” for George Soros, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s bete noire.
The article, titled “Soros’s foreign propagandists” appeared Tuesday on 888.hu, run by a close Orban ally.
It named eight journalists, mostly Hungarians, who work for foreign news organisations.
