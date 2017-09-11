 
September 11th, 2017

Hungary journalist group slams blacklist – AFP

By

Hungary’s leading press association has condemned a website close to the government for publishing a blacklist of journalists whom it calls “mouthpieces” for George Soros, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s bete noire.

The article, titled “Soros’s foreign propagandists” appeared Tuesday on 888.hu, run by a close Orban ally.

It named eight journalists, mostly Hungarians, who work for foreign news organisations.

