Ukrainian ambassador summoned over education law impacting minorities

The foreign minister has summoned the ambassador of Ukraine for Monday to state Hungary’s objections to Ukraine’s “shameful and disgraceful” education law amendment impacting minorities, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. In response to the amendment, Péter Szijjártó has issued a directive under which Hungarian diplomats would not support any initiative by Ukraine in international organisations or decisions benefiting that country, the statement said. Hungary will also raise the subject at UN, OSCE and EU forums, the statement said.

The statement noted that the Ukrainian legislation curbs minorities’ rights to use their mother tongue in education. It added that the foreign ministry’s measures have also been prompted by an “unacceptable response” given by the Ukrainian foreign minister at Hungary’s inquiry at a recent informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Tallinn.