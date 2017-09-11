WHO official: health of Hungarians “generally improving”

The health of Hungarians has “in general been improving”, similarly to the whole of Europe, but the country still has a lot to do, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe said on Saturday. Improving the health of citizens and the health-care systems, as well as ensuring equal access to health-care services will be the main topics of the WHO’s upcoming regional committee meeting held in Budapest between September 11-14, Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakab told state news channel M1.

The meeting will bring together around 600 representatives of 53 WHO member states, she said. Participants include Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s new director general, as well as the Crown Princess of Denmark, a patron of WHO Europe and Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister of Greece, among others, Jakab said.