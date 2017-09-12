European Trade Union rejects Jobbik’s wage union bid

The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) rejected Jobbik’s wage union bid and called on its members to distance themselves unequivocally from the party, pro-government daily Magyar Idők said. Citing inner correspondence among ETUC members, the paper said the body regards Jobbik as a far-right party whose actions are “diametrically opposed” to the body’s aims. Jobbik has launched a movement to include wage union among the principles of the European Union in March. The party invited ETUC members to support the bid at the party’s Friday event. The body, however, called on its members to stay away from such events. Jobbik said on Monday that almost 40 unions supported the party’s European citizens’ initiative regarding its wage campaign, and even the ETUC secretary-general spoke with recognition of the campaign.