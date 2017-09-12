Hungary blocks OECD membership for Romania, Croatia – Budapest Business Journal

Hungary has joined Slovenia in objecting to Croatia’s bid for membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Hungary is also moving to veto Romania’s OECD membership, citing the closure of a Hungarian Catholic school in Transylvania, according to reports.
