 
September 12th, 2017

Hungary blocks OECD membership for Romania, Croatia – Budapest Business Journal

Hungary has joined Slovenia in objecting to Croatia’s bid for membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Hungary is also moving to veto Romania’s OECD membership, citing the closure of a Hungarian Catholic school in Transylvania, according to reports.

  • wolfi

    Seems that Mrs Merkel is right – Hungary wants to leave the EU and generally the club of civilised nations …
    Hungarians seem to be really fond of losing wars like they did in the last 200 years.

