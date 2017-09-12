Hungary turns to international organisations over Ukraine education law

The Hungarian government is to call on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the UN and the EU Commissioner for neighbourhood policy and enlargement negotiations to act on the Ukrainian education bill curbing the right to minority language education, the foreign minister said. It is Hungary’s duty to protect all Hungarians, whether they live in the country or abroad, Péter Szijjártó said. In an amendment accepted last Tuesday, education in minority languages in Ukraine has been restricted to kindergartens and primary schools. Commenting on the changes, Szijjártó said earlier the amendment threatened the operations of a significant number of Hungarian schools in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region. He said the law was also in violation of Ukraine’s international commitments.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s parliamentary parties have called on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to send the bill back to parliament. Speaking to the press after five-party talks, Zsolt Németh, the head of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, called the law “anti-European” and said it would violate basic human and minority rights if it came into effect. He added that the law could “further destabilise” Ukraine. Foreign ministry state secretary Levente Magyar welcomed the parliamentary parties’ joint opposition to the law and support “for Hungary’s national interests”. He said Hungary would not suspend, but rather step up, its humanitarian and development aid to Ukraine, arguing that “blind politics”, rather than the recipients of Hungarian aid, was to blame for the education law.