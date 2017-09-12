 
September 12th, 2017

Jobbik to file articles of impeachment against President Áder

By

The radical nationalist Jobbik party will file articles of impeachment against President János Áder on the first day of parliament’s autumn session, the party’s group leader announced. Jobbik believes the president breached the constitution by signing the law on billboard advertising in June, János Volner said. Parts of the bill sponsored by Fidesz’s ruling alliance with the Christian Democrats contained passages that require a two-thirds majority. Lacking this, the ruling parties pushed it through with a simple majority. After Áder sent the bill back to parliament, the ruling alliance ignored parts of the bill the president highlighted as problematic and changed other passages instead, he said.

Áder then signed the law, Volner noted. This served the political interests of Fidesz instead of safeguarding the rule of law, he added. Volner said informal talks with the other opposition parties indicated that the impeachment procedure would receive full opposition backing. The motion would require a two-thirds majority, which the opposition lacks. If the impeachment motion were to receive the relevant backing, the Constitutional Court would handle the procedure, he noted.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    This would be the worst slap in the face for Hungarians since Trianon, the 8-1 defeat against Holland and the loss against Adorra. If Hungarians would lose their Rubber Stamp János, you can expect a 345% rise in alcoholism and suicide. This could even be the end of the Fidesznik Fairytale…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.