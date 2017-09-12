 
September 12th, 2017

Ukraine’s language law sparks political storm in Hungary – The Budapest Beacon

By

A law passed by the Ukrainian parliament last Tuesday mandating that all public education beyond grade 4 take place in the Ukrainian language has been widely denounced, not only by the east European country’s Hungarian, Polish and Romanian minority communities, but also by a number of its neighbors.

The law limits the rights of Ulkraine’s national minorities to study in their mother tongue to nursery school, kindergarten and the first four years of elementary school. A temporary act with similar provisions enacted by the Ukrainian parliament three years ago was roundly denounced both at home and abroad at the time.

Source: Ukraine’s language law sparks political storm in Hungary – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    If Ukrainians would be smart, they would learn Hungarian as Fidesznikstan will be the most powerful empire of the Western World soon. Even Trump is so scared of Orban that he didn’t dare to invite him to the White House. And Chuck Norris is having nightmares that one day Orban’s super powers will destroy him, just like the Andorrians did with our football sissies.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.