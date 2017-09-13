Andy Vajna buys publisher of two county papers and tabloid Bors – The Budapest Beacon

Government film commissioner and casino magnate Andy Vajna entered the newspaper market Monday when he signed the contract giving him control of Lapcom Kiadó Zrt., the publisher of county newspapers Délmagyarország and Kisalföld, as well as the tabloid Bors. Vajna’s company Avalue Befektetési Kft. acquired the publisher from its previous owner Radio Bridge Media Holdings Ltd., as well as two printing presses owned by Lapcom. The value of the purchase was undisclosed.

The purchase was partially financed by a loan from state-owned bank MKB.