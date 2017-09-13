Andy Vajna buys publisher of two county papers and tabloid Bors – The Budapest Beacon

 
September 13th, 2017

Government film commissioner and casino magnate Andy Vajna entered the newspaper market Monday when he signed the contract giving him control of Lapcom Kiadó Zrt., the publisher of county newspapers Délmagyarország and Kisalföld, as well as the tabloid Bors. Vajna’s company Avalue Befektetési Kft. acquired the publisher from its previous owner Radio Bridge Media Holdings Ltd., as well as two printing presses owned by Lapcom. The value of the purchase was undisclosed.

The purchase was partially financed by a loan from state-owned bank MKB.

  • wolfi

    Soon Hungary will have only one source for information – Gleichschaltung which even the Nazis didn’t manage that perfect!
    It shows clearly that O and his strohmen (Mészaros, Vajna etc) are the best manipulators around.
    Orwell would be proud to see this!

  • The purchase was partially financed by a loan from state-owned bank MKB

    The definition of The Client State – where political powers melts with financial powers of the State

