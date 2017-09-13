Liberal Party calls on parliamentary committee to probe far-right extremists

Parliament’s national security committee has been called upon to examine far-right movements in Hungary and their ties abroad. The Liberal Party’s leader, Gábor Fodor, asked the committee to put the issue of the far right onto its agenda. Fodor, who is not a member of the committee, told a news conference that he was making the request in his capacity as a member of parliament. He noted recent press reports that the deputy leader of the radical nationalist Jobbik party, László Toroczkai, had ties with a Croatian far-right movement headed by Frano Cirko.

Fodor also referred to reports that Hungary had become a base for extremist right-wing organisations from Britain, France and Sweden, supported financially by Russia. He said such groups were also linked to Toroczkai and Jobbik. An interior ministry official told the committee that the ministry would provide a detailed briefing on the matter in mid-October, Fodor said.