 
September 14th, 2017

Food sector eyeing nearly EUR 1 billion of EU funds according to official

By

Hungary’s food producers could receive a total 300 billion forints (EUR 985 million) in European Union subsidies in the next 1-2 years, a deputy head of the Chamber of Agriculture said in an interview published by the daily Magyar Hírlap. Tamás Éder told the paper that 200 billion forints of those funds would be distributed among small and medium-sized ventures and farm producers investing in food production through the government’s rural development programme.

The rest of the funds will be available through the Ginop programme. Half of the funds will be distributed as grants and the other 50% in the form of subsidised loans, the paper suggested. On another subject, the official said that negotiations were under way between the chamber and the economy ministry with a view to cut VAT on further food products.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.