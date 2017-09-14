Food sector eyeing nearly EUR 1 billion of EU funds according to official

Hungary’s food producers could receive a total 300 billion forints (EUR 985 million) in European Union subsidies in the next 1-2 years, a deputy head of the Chamber of Agriculture said in an interview published by the daily Magyar Hírlap. Tamás Éder told the paper that 200 billion forints of those funds would be distributed among small and medium-sized ventures and farm producers investing in food production through the government’s rural development programme.

The rest of the funds will be available through the Ginop programme. Half of the funds will be distributed as grants and the other 50% in the form of subsidised loans, the paper suggested. On another subject, the official said that negotiations were under way between the chamber and the economy ministry with a view to cut VAT on further food products.