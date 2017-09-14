Pécs nears bankruptcy, Orbán “unhappy” but cannot replace city’s Fidesz leadership

Even the prime minister seems powerless of any means to replace the Fidesz city council leaders of Pécs before the next local elections, although they city nears bankruptcy due to their mismanagement, writes hvg.hu. A new “strategic decision making” body was set up right before Viktor Orbán’s recent visit, but that seems hardly adequate to tackle the city’s ever growing financial problems, the portal says.

As a Fidesz insider put it, “It is not the city which is bankrupt, rather the local Fidesz crew”, referring to the awkward communication of setting up a body to “help the work” of mayor Zsolt Páva. This rightly made the public feel that the mayor was in fact placed under guardianship, as he had proved unable to lead the city effectively. The changes in the structure of the city’s leadership feel cosmetic anyway, as the new decision making body is headed by the two Fidesz lawmakers of the constituencies of Pécs. One of them, Péter Csízi, had been deputy mayor of the city between 2010 and 2014, so he must have been in the thick of accumulating the several billions forints of debt.

It is also unlikely that Orbán was able to reassure anyone during his visit with utterances like “Those who created the problem will sort it out” and “Pécs is not in a good budgetary situation, but the people can count on us.” The prime minister is clearly displeased with the performance of the local leaders, as that may have grave consequences in the 2018 parliamentary elections, as well as in the local elections due a year later. Yet, he will not risk forcing the mayor’s resignation, or ordering the local Fidesz-KDNP group to vote on dissolving the Pécs assembly, as the outcome of a by-election would be highly uncertain. Páva and Csízi are unlikely to remain at their posts after the end of this term anyway, even though another insider source opined that “No-one has ever lost a position in Fidesz because of being unfit or stupid, people only fall from grace if they are not faithful enough.”

It is not that easy to identify the amount of the debt in the first place. While they city’s leaders cited a figure of HUF 7.5 billion most recently, the opposition stated that the finances of Pécs are in fact HUF 20 billion short – even after the state had taken over a debt of HUF 45.7 billion back in 2014.