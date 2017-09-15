 
September 15th, 2017

Ambassador: UK aims for “smooth, seamless” Brexit

The United Kingdom’s goal should be a “smooth, seamless” divorce from the EU, the British ambassador to Hungary told state television. Iain Lindsay spoke to the programme following a meeting of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, with ministers of foreign economy of the Visegrad Group in Budapest on Thursday. Trade between the UK and the V4 countries totals around 31 billion euros annually, Lindsay noted. One of the topics at yesterday’s meeting was the rights of the 1.2-1.5 million V4 citizens who currently work or study in the UK, he said. A transitional period will be included in the procedure, he said, to give people and firms time to adjust to the new conditions.

