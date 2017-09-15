Gergely Gulyás elected as Fidesz parliamentary group leader

Deputies of the governing Fidesz party elected Gergely Gulyás their group leader at a meeting at Lake Velence. Gulyás, who has been head of parliament’s legislative committee, will be replaced by Csaba Hende on that post, Lajos Kósa, the outgoing group leader, said. Kósa, who has been appointed minister in charge of the government’s Modern Cities programme, will be replaced by Szilárd Németh as head of the defence and law enforcement committee.