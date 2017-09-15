 
September 15th, 2017

Gergely Gulyás elected as Fidesz parliamentary group leader

By

Deputies of the governing Fidesz party elected Gergely Gulyás their group leader at a meeting at Lake Velence. Gulyás, who has been head of parliament’s legislative committee, will be replaced by Csaba Hende on that post, Lajos Kósa, the outgoing group leader, said. Kósa, who has been appointed minister in charge of the government’s Modern Cities programme, will be replaced by Szilárd Németh as head of the defence and law enforcement committee.

  • ViktorZorroban

    People who said that Orban would not find a bigger village idiot than Kosa are proved wrong again. Gulyas even combines his amazing ignorance with the slick nerd look of Szijjarto. Now let’s pray that he’s at least as clumsy and funny as Commical Lajos.
    And with Szilard “Ugly Beast” Nemeth in charge of defense, terrorists and international armies will not even dare to think about attacking Hungary!

