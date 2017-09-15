 
September 15th, 2017

Homeless shelters offer 5549 temporary places nationwide

Homeless shelters in Hungary can accommodate a total of 5,549 people for temporary stay according to August data, business daily Világgazdaság said. A total of 707 people are on waiting lists, with over 500 waiting for temporary placement in Budapest shelters, the daily said. The government published a nearly 360 million forint (EUR 1.1 million) tender to cover the rising costs of providing care for homeless people over the winter. It also provides a 50 million forint emergency limit for organisations helping the homeless, the human resources ministry told Világgazdaság.

In a procedural change starting this winter, the human resources minister announces a “code red warning” when the daily average temperatures fall below -10 degrees Celsius or rise above +27 degrees. Buildings normally not involved in homeless services will then be opened to accommodate those left without shelter, the ministry said.

