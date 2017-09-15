Ombudsman turns to HR ministry over irregularities in education of children with special needs

The ombudsman is turning to the ministry of human resources and the central school manager Klebelsberg Centre after irregularities in the education of special needs students were uncovered, the ombudsman’s office said. The office reviewed five cases brought by the parents of children with special needs. Two of the children did not receive the education they were entitled to for lack of special needs teachers and other experts. In two cases, the students’ transport to the school was not provided. With special needs children, the organisation and costs of transport to and from school fall to the school, the office said in a statement.