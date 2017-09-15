Statistical Office: more than half of Hungarians live in municipality of birth

Fully 52% of the Hungarian population lives in their municipality of birth, while 23% lives in their county of birth, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported. Around half of parish residents live in their administrative area of birth as do half of city residents, KSH said detailing the results of the latest micro census taken midway between two censuses. Geographic stability is highest among residents of Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County in central and Hajdú-Bihar County in eastern Hungary, with two-thirds of those counties’ residents still living in their areas of birth. Among Budapest residents, this ratio is 29% and 45% among Pest County residents, KSH found.

Geographic stability is more characteristic among young people, with 70% of the under-30 population still residing in their place of birth. Fully 46% of the 30-49 age bracket and 41% of people over the age of 50 live in their area of birth. In 2016, more than one-fifth of the Hungarian population lived at the same address since birth. Almost 60% of people over the age of 65 and two-fifths of those in the 50-64 age group moved to their present address before 1990. Among the younger sections of the population, the majority of those in the 15-29 and 30-49 age brackets moved to their current address within the past six years. The majority of those under the age of 15 have lived at the same address since birth.

The ageing of the Hungarian population has continued to accelerate since the last census in 2011, the micro census found. Since then, the number of minors dropped by some 26,000 while the over-65 age group expanded by 144,000. The national average age was 42, about a year older than in the last census. The average age among men was 40 years compared with 44 years among the female population.