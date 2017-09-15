The “Soros Plan” national consultation is coming! – The Budapest Beacon

 
September 15th, 2017

The "Soros Plan" national consultation is coming!

Pro-government propaganda outlet Origo.hu reports that the Hungarian government will produce another national consultation — this time on the “Soros Plan.” Experts we spoke to offered us a very grim forecast for the upcoming several months. This may be the most intense national consultation campaign yet.(…)

George Soros is Orbán’s eternal bogeyman. Over the years, Orbán has used the retired businessman and philanthropist’s name to shrug off criticism on everything ranging from Hungary’s lack of rule of law to the government’s response to the refugee crisis.

The “Soros Plan” can be understood to mean anything that poses an existential threat to Orbán’s political power and, by extension, the very fate of the Hungarian nation.

  • wolfi

    Yes, everybody that has ever been financed by Soros should at least be tortured and incarcerated!
    Let’s start with the young guy who was the root of all Soros evil almost 30 years ago – the name is Viktor O …
    PS:
    I’m sure that Zorro can produce a picture of this monster …

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Listen you brainwashed German. Orbán is tó Hungarians what AH was to Germans. You of all people should understand this. Where is your pride and honor, you swore an oath! Bastard. Hungary has never surrended. We are finding the same battle like you did many years ago.

      • wolfi

        And you lost at Germany’s side just as you lost WW1 at Austria’s side – so now you’ll lose at Putin’s side …
        Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
        ! Sems that (many) Hungarians are real masochists!

        PS:
        I like to swear – but never an oath, how come you got that crazy idea?
        Though I have to admit that the Hungarian swear words my wife uses when she talks about Fidesz have much better images …
        Kutya fasza kurva isten …
        And the beat goes on …
