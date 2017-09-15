The “Soros Plan” national consultation is coming! – The Budapest Beacon

Pro-government propaganda outlet Origo.hu reports that the Hungarian government will produce another national consultation — this time on the “Soros Plan.” Experts we spoke to offered us a very grim forecast for the upcoming several months. This may be the most intense national consultation campaign yet.(…)

George Soros is Orbán’s eternal bogeyman. Over the years, Orbán has used the retired businessman and philanthropist’s name to shrug off criticism on everything ranging from Hungary’s lack of rule of law to the government’s response to the refugee crisis.

The “Soros Plan” can be understood to mean anything that poses an existential threat to Orbán’s political power and, by extension, the very fate of the Hungarian nation.