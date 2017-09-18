 
September 18th, 2017

Fidesz group leader: gov’t wants to “show Brussels solid public support” for migration policy

By

Fidesz decided to call for a public survey on the issue of migration last week because it wants to guarantee solid support for the government’s related policies, and this in turn would have determining significance with regard to Hungary’s dispute with the European Commission on the issue, incoming group leader of the governing party, Gergely Gulyás, said in an interview to public radio. Gulyás said it was “very important” that societies in Hungary and central Europe should clearly stand by the policy that says: “It is we who determine whom we wish to live with”. When Hungary joined the European Union, it did not hand over its immigration policy to common policy-making, he said. It clearly remained within national powers. “It doesn’t bother us if the Germans, Swedes or the Benelux states decide differently, but we want to make our own decisions on this issue,” he added.

  • “It is we who determine whom we wish to live with”

    It has been good for millions of people from the previous Soviet-block that only the UK follows that line of thought, hence we have Brexit as an explicit exclusion measure against people from Soviet-controlled areas, while English-speaking Indians, (both West and East) and Pakistanis are more than welcome, then they share the British culture, unlike Poles, Hungarians, Romanians, etc.

    Fidesz may get their own exclusion zone only to be visited by foreigners, many Brits of course, for the cheap quality of vacation life with cheap Fidesz-produced beer, now when Fidesz is preparing an attack on the International Breweries.

    • wolfi

      Maybe we should start a similar action in Western Europe?
      I’m sure that there will be many people who don’t want to live with those darn Balkanese Hungarians, Polish etc.
      Just ask the alt right: Farage, LePen, the German AfD etc.

      PS:
      I still hope that the AfD will get less than 10% in the German elections next Sunday.

  • wants to guarantee solid support for the government’s related policies

    Yes, given that Fidesz could not even get 50%+1 voter to bother voting in the referendum on refugees, it is no wonder that Fidesz resort to “a public survey”, which is easy to manipulate and impossible to control.

  • ViktorZorroban

    The Hungarian “it’s-we-who-determine-whom-we-wish-to-live-with” policy worked very well in 1944-45. Once again Orban shows that he’s a real, old school Iron Fuhrer; only the mustache is missing.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1f3053dafa95c6774ce442fc8a00b7640c33b6b169a34b343fa9d4bc3ae34a17.jpg

