Fidesz group leader: gov’t wants to “show Brussels solid public support” for migration policy

Fidesz decided to call for a public survey on the issue of migration last week because it wants to guarantee solid support for the government’s related policies, and this in turn would have determining significance with regard to Hungary’s dispute with the European Commission on the issue, incoming group leader of the governing party, Gergely Gulyás, said in an interview to public radio. Gulyás said it was “very important” that societies in Hungary and central Europe should clearly stand by the policy that says: “It is we who determine whom we wish to live with”. When Hungary joined the European Union, it did not hand over its immigration policy to common policy-making, he said. It clearly remained within national powers. “It doesn’t bother us if the Germans, Swedes or the Benelux states decide differently, but we want to make our own decisions on this issue,” he added.