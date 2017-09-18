Refugee Ahmed H. to stand trial again in October

It is expected that Syrian refugee Ahmed H., will be able to stand trial again at the end of October, according to a report on state television channel M1. An appeals court in Szeged dismissed in mid-June the first instance ruling against the man convicted under “terrorism charges” for his role in a “riot by migrants” at Hungary’s Röszke border crossing with Serbia. The court ordered a new trial. In the primary ruling passed by a Szeged court in November 2016, Ahmed H. was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for terrorist activities involving illegal border crossing as well as incitement to violence in the context of a riot.