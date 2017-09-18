 
September 18th, 2017

Refugee Ahmed H. to stand trial again in October

By

It is expected that Syrian refugee Ahmed H., will be able to stand trial again at the end of October, according to a report on state television channel M1. An appeals court in Szeged dismissed in mid-June the first instance ruling against the man convicted under “terrorism charges” for his role in a “riot by migrants” at Hungary’s Röszke border crossing with Serbia. The court ordered a new trial. In the primary ruling passed by a Szeged court in November 2016, Ahmed H. was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for terrorist activities involving illegal border crossing as well as incitement to violence in the context of a riot.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.