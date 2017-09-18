 
September 18th, 2017

Socialist PM candidate calls on leftist parties’ alliance for 2018 election

By

László Botka, the Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, has called on Hungary’s left-leaning parties to form an alliance with the aim of defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party at next year’s general election. Addressing a meeting of the Socialist Party’s board, Botka insisted that other opposition parties were more preoccupied with their own political survival than with working to unseat the government. “If our goal is indeed to change the government, then we have to be clear the only way to do so is in an alliance,” Botka said. “We’re going to make right what politicians have ruined over the past 16 years,” he said, adding that the programme of a real social democratic party was to raise people out of poverty, to help pensioners and to work to improve the standard of schools and hospitals.

Botka said that it had been possible to believe in the past that the government served the country. “But now we are waking up to the fact that the country has become the servant of the government.” He said Orbán’s government had deliberately pushed the country into poverty and hopelessness. He said that there was now widespread dissatisfaction following Orbán’s win in 2010. He noted the government’s decision to nationalise private pensions and the alleged corruption associated with putting tobacconists under state control while also selling off state land. He also pointed out that the government had increased the taxes of small earners while dismantling welfare institutions.

Botka said “now everyone feels” that Orbán is not a leader who looks after the interests of the community but one who is devoted to “the few, the party, the billionaires, the multinationals”. He said the left-wing also wants to represent people who voted for Fidesz, “because they have been listening to their hearts, and now they want a change of government because their hearts are broken, seeing what the country has turned into.” Botka confirmed that he wanted to see a joint election list, joint individual candidates, a joint programme and a joint PM candidate on the left.

Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • a joint election list, joint individual candidates, a joint programme and a joint PM candidate on the left

    But will MSZP accept anybody except their own candidates on top of those lists?
    Is not MSZP the biggest single obstacle to the broadest cooperation?

    • pantanifan

      My understanding is Botka would be happy to lead cooperation between the parties with one condition: no Gyurcsány!
      Gyurcsány would also be happy to lead cooperation, but the other parties don’t want to cooperate with him (why did he leave MSZP in the first place?)
      The smaller parties are too small to impose their leaders on the others, so the only other alternative would be some kind of “casting” for an “independent” candidate, but it’s getting quite late for that now and it’s not the most democratic way of choosing a candidate…

