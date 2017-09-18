Socialist PM candidate calls on leftist parties’ alliance for 2018 election

László Botka, the Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, has called on Hungary’s left-leaning parties to form an alliance with the aim of defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party at next year’s general election. Addressing a meeting of the Socialist Party’s board, Botka insisted that other opposition parties were more preoccupied with their own political survival than with working to unseat the government. “If our goal is indeed to change the government, then we have to be clear the only way to do so is in an alliance,” Botka said. “We’re going to make right what politicians have ruined over the past 16 years,” he said, adding that the programme of a real social democratic party was to raise people out of poverty, to help pensioners and to work to improve the standard of schools and hospitals.

Botka said that it had been possible to believe in the past that the government served the country. “But now we are waking up to the fact that the country has become the servant of the government.” He said Orbán’s government had deliberately pushed the country into poverty and hopelessness. He said that there was now widespread dissatisfaction following Orbán’s win in 2010. He noted the government’s decision to nationalise private pensions and the alleged corruption associated with putting tobacconists under state control while also selling off state land. He also pointed out that the government had increased the taxes of small earners while dismantling welfare institutions.

Botka said “now everyone feels” that Orbán is not a leader who looks after the interests of the community but one who is devoted to “the few, the party, the billionaires, the multinationals”. He said the left-wing also wants to represent people who voted for Fidesz, “because they have been listening to their hearts, and now they want a change of government because their hearts are broken, seeing what the country has turned into.” Botka confirmed that he wanted to see a joint election list, joint individual candidates, a joint programme and a joint PM candidate on the left.