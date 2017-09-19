 
September 19th, 2017

Budapest ire as EU inspectors call at PM’s village – AFP News

By

With an extravagant football stadium and an EU-funded narrow-gauge train famed for its lack of passengers, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s home village of Felcsut makes for an offbeat tourist destination.(…)

In the latest spat between Brussels and Budapest, the delegation from the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) wants to know how some 600 million forints (1.9 million euros, $2.3 million) of EU funding were apparently splurged on the little locomotive whose maiden journey took place in April last year.

Source: Budapest ire as EU inspectors call at PM’s village

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.