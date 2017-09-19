Budapest ire as EU inspectors call at PM’s village – AFP News

With an extravagant football stadium and an EU-funded narrow-gauge train famed for its lack of passengers, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s home village of Felcsut makes for an offbeat tourist destination.(…)

In the latest spat between Brussels and Budapest, the delegation from the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) wants to know how some 600 million forints (1.9 million euros, $2.3 million) of EU funding were apparently splurged on the little locomotive whose maiden journey took place in April last year.