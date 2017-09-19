” Focus on real issues” – opposition reacts to Orbán’s speech in Parliament

Party leaders responded to the prime minister’s speech opening the autumn session of parliament, with Fidesz’s group leader focusing on Viktor Orbán’s message on migration while opposition leaders said the Fidesz-led government needed to be replaced in the 2018 general election. Jobbik said that the government had steered the economy onto a “path of decline” over the past seven years. Gábor Vona, the party’s leader, said that if Jobbik came to power after next year’s general election, it would enhance the country’s security, hold “criminal politicians” to account and improve the economy.

The Socialist Party said the government’s planned “national consultation” survey should focus on the real issues rather than the “Soros plan”. Bertalan Tóth, the party’s group leader, said what voters were actually concerned about was why their villages did not have doctors, why their family members needed to work abroad or why public procurement contracts are always awarded to Fidesz-affiliated entrepreneurs. Tóth said. The 2018 election must bring about a change in government, he said, adding that his party would do justice if it came to power.

Green LMP said next year’s election would be about whether Hungary and the Hungarian people could shake off the politics of the past 30 years rather than migrant quotas or Hungary’s border fence. “Nobody is going to dismantle the fence and nobody will implement permanent migrant quotas in the European Union,” LMP group leader Bernadett Szél said. She said it was becoming increasingly clear that it was not Fidesz that would protect Hungary but rather LMP that had to protect the country from Fidesz.