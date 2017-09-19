Jobbik pledges to introduce electronic voting from 2022 if they are elected

The Jobbik party plans to introduce electronic voting from 2022 if it wins next year’s election, party leader Gábor Vona said. Emigration is one of the most serious problems that Hungary currently faces and its consequences include the demographic crisis as well as tensions in the social security system and the labour market, he told a press conference. A message needs to be sent to the hundreds of thousands who have left Hungary to make them aware that “we rely on them and have not forgotten about them”, he added.

Vona blamed the government for its failure to offer the opportunity of voting by mail to everyone affected, only to ethnic Hungarians living abroad. He said the government’s opposition to voting by mail must be motivated by party policy interests Vona asked Hungarians living abroad to go to Hungary’s embassies and consulates and cast their votes next year. Asked about security concerns, Vona said he was certain that secrecy could be maintained and that electronic voting would greatly simplify the voting procedure.