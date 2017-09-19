 
September 19th, 2017

Orbán: “Hungary will never be immigrant country”

By

“Hungary will never be an immigrant country,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his address to lawmakers on the first day of parliament’s autumn session, distinguishing between “immigrant” and “non-immigrant countries” in terms of their approach to migration. He said the distinction between the two types of countries lay in the fact that certain countries accept, approve of and “at times organise” migration while countries like Hungary are determined to preserve their security, way of life and national, religious and cultural identity. “We want a Hungarian Hungary and a European Europe,” the prime minister said.

The future of Europe depends on whether these two groups of countries respect the democratic will of each other’s people, Orbán said. “We respect the fact that immigrant countries decided to become immigrant countries but we ask that they accept the fact that we never will.” Today, pro- immigration countries wish to settle the difference between the two sides by recommending “that we too become immigrant countries, and if we refuse, they force it on us”, he said. This is the essence of the mandatory resettlement quota scheme, Orbán insisted. The prime minister said he considered this to be the plan of US financier George Soros, arguing that it was Soros who had first proposed the idea, “publishing it under his own name”.

“This is what is being implemented by the Brussels bureaucrats who incidentally are eating out of Soros’s hand,” the prime minister said, adding that the European Commission has tabled a proposal to implement a permanent migrant relocation mechanism. Orbán urged those who value Hungary’s independence, security, national culture and Christian roots to participate in the government’s “national consultation” survey on the “Soros plan”.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Bowen

    Of course, Hungary will never be an immigrant country. Almost no-one
    wants to come and spend their lives here. (And that includes Hungarians, nowadays.)

    • ViktorZorroban

      If only the Bright & Faithful remain here, Hungary will have a brilliant future.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlPP8IXm7Ms

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Except for sons of kurvas like you, wolfi, wiking, national hiphop. Who not our spend their pathetic lives in Hungary , but they spend their whole miserable life on a forum about Hungary.

      • National Hiphop

        That includes yourself too, Pöri boy. Except you are a proper Fidesz kurva. My Mum is a real nice lady by the way, shame that you crawled out form a swamp fully “developed”. Though you may be an outcome of some cloning attempt gone horribly wrong at Fidesz HQ for all I care.

      • Bowen

        Hey, Mr Christian, remember what the bible taught you?
        “Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:32)

        Now fuck off.

  • As a representative for the aboriginal Europeans in the Carpathian Basin, I would like to ask all those immigrants like Jenő, Kér, Keszi, Kürt-Gyarmat, Megyer, Nyék,Tarján, Obri, Huns, Slavs, etc, to leave and give back this beautiful Basin that we shared with the Neanderthals, who actually were better neighbours, especially their women…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.