Orbán: “Hungary will never be immigrant country”

“Hungary will never be an immigrant country,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his address to lawmakers on the first day of parliament’s autumn session, distinguishing between “immigrant” and “non-immigrant countries” in terms of their approach to migration. He said the distinction between the two types of countries lay in the fact that certain countries accept, approve of and “at times organise” migration while countries like Hungary are determined to preserve their security, way of life and national, religious and cultural identity. “We want a Hungarian Hungary and a European Europe,” the prime minister said.

The future of Europe depends on whether these two groups of countries respect the democratic will of each other’s people, Orbán said. “We respect the fact that immigrant countries decided to become immigrant countries but we ask that they accept the fact that we never will.” Today, pro- immigration countries wish to settle the difference between the two sides by recommending “that we too become immigrant countries, and if we refuse, they force it on us”, he said. This is the essence of the mandatory resettlement quota scheme, Orbán insisted. The prime minister said he considered this to be the plan of US financier George Soros, arguing that it was Soros who had first proposed the idea, “publishing it under his own name”.

“This is what is being implemented by the Brussels bureaucrats who incidentally are eating out of Soros’s hand,” the prime minister said, adding that the European Commission has tabled a proposal to implement a permanent migrant relocation mechanism. Orbán urged those who value Hungary’s independence, security, national culture and Christian roots to participate in the government’s “national consultation” survey on the “Soros plan”.