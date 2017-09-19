Documents show nearly HUF 1 billion spent on PR for Paks atomic plant expansion

The Hungarian Electric Works (MVM) Paks II Inc. has spent nearly HUF 1 billion on the communication of the expansion of the Paks atomic power plant, as well as on the monitoring of its acceptance among the public, reports Átlátszó.hu.

The documents containing this information were revealed by the Public Interest Protection Centre following a data request of public interest submitted by Benedek Jávor, MEP of the Dialogue party back in 2014. It took two and a half years for the government to reveal the 255 documents containing service and procurement contracts. These are now downloadable from the Centre’s web site, as MVM Paks II Inc., the state-owned company in charge of the atomic power plant’s expansion still have not made them available.

Átlátszó.hu also remarked that the Paks II project’s transparency has hardly improved since April, when both government office chief János Lázár and János Süli, minister without portfolio in charge of the expansion promised that the public investment would become less classified. The Public Interest Protection Centre vows to reveal every further document they will obtain on the expansion, as the “HUF 4000 billion allocated for the project is the taxpayers money, which have been spent for years the most untransparent way.”