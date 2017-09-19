 
September 19th, 2017

Statistical Office: vacancies in business sector up 25% in Q2

Hungarian businesses employing at least five people reported more than 48,000 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2017, up 25% from a year earlier, a summary of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows. The ratio of job vacancies in the business sector thus rose to 2.3% during the period. In terms of sectors, the most vacancies were reported in the administrative and service support sector (3.7%), followed by the ICT sector, where the vacancy rate was 3.4%. Manufacturing sector companies, which employ the highest number of workers, were looking to fill 18,800 vacancies, or 2.7% of the total.

The construction and the accommodation and catering sectors reported 2.5% and 2.9% of vacancies, respectively, during the period. In terms of occupation groups, businesses were looking for the most new employees in the category of occupations requiring a higher education degree, where the number of vacancies rose to 3.2% of the total, while the category of occupations not requiring any vocational training accounted for 3.0%. The 10,700 vacancies in the latter category was the highest number among occupation groups.

