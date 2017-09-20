ECHR refers Hungary appeal in Bangladeshi asylum-seekers case to Grand Chamber

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has referred to its Grand Chamber the Hungarian government’s appeal against an earlier ruling in the case of two Bangladeshi migrants, who had been denied asylum in Hungary. The Strasbourg court ruled against Hungary in a primary procedure in March this year, saying that the Hungarian authorities had illegally detained the two asylum-seekers and forced them to return to Serbia in October 2015. In its ruling, the ECtHR said that Hungary had violated the European Convention on Human Rights, and stipulated that Hungary should pay over 18,000 euros compensation plus legal fees to each complainant. Hungary’s appeal was accepted by a five-strong jury, and will be heard by the Grand Chamber acting as a secondary court.