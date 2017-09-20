 
September 20th, 2017

Hungary: Battle over migration has only just begun – Politico.eu

Hungary may have lost a court battle on migration but the conflict is far from over, the Hungarian government said Monday.

“We believe there’s a fight going on. As a matter of fact, in many respects the legal and political fight, or debate, is just at the beginning,” Zoltán Kovács, spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said at a press conference in Brussels.

