Hungary to turn to the UN over Ukraine education law

Hungary will turn to the UN to protest Ukraine’s new education law that bars mother tongue teaching in public schools beyond the age of ten, given that the law violates the global body’s rules on minorities, the foreign minister said. Speaking by phone from New York, where he is attending the 72nd General Assembly, Péter Szijjártó said Hungary has asked the body to put pressure on Ukraine to withdraw the law that infringes the country’s international commitments as well as European and UN rules.

Hungary has also written a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rights asking Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to investigate the situation. It has also asked Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz, who currently fulfils the rotating presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to pressurise Ukraine not to implement the law. The amendment, which is “contrary to all European values and regulations”, comes at a time when Ukraine is trying to strengthen its ties with the EU, Szijjártó said. Szijjártó has instructed Hungarian diplomats working alongside UN bodies to block all initiatives launched by or important for Ukraine. Hungary will also insist that the UN Human Rights Council, which meets this week in Geneva, should not accept a joint European statement unless it condemns Ukrainian developments.