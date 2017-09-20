 
September 20th, 2017

Hungary to turn to the UN over Ukraine education law

By

Hungary will turn to the UN to protest Ukraine’s new education law that bars mother tongue teaching in public schools beyond the age of ten, given that the law violates the global body’s rules on minorities, the foreign minister said. Speaking by phone from New York, where he is attending the 72nd General Assembly, Péter Szijjártó said Hungary has asked the body to put pressure on Ukraine to withdraw the law that infringes the country’s international commitments as well as European and UN rules.

Hungary has also written a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rights asking Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to investigate the situation. It has also asked Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz, who currently fulfils the rotating presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to pressurise Ukraine not to implement the law. The amendment, which is “contrary to all European values and regulations”, comes at a time when Ukraine is trying to strengthen its ties with the EU, Szijjártó said. Szijjártó has instructed Hungarian diplomats working alongside UN bodies to block all initiatives launched by or important for Ukraine. Hungary will also insist that the UN Human Rights Council, which meets this week in Geneva, should not accept a joint European statement unless it condemns Ukrainian developments.

  • Given that this proposed new Ukrainian law also affects the minorities of fellow EU-members Romania, Bulgaria and Poland in Ukraine, it is strange that no coordination is done with them, but Fidesz prefers to go alone…something else at play here?

    • FUCeausescu

      Yes, something “else” always going on in your sick mind!

      http://www.romaniajournal.ro/romanian-bulgarian-greek-hungarian-fms-sign-joint-letter-on-ukraines-education-law/

      There is some coordination, and Poland, Moldova & Russia also voiced their concerns separately. What is going on here is that the fascist hordes you supported, have ruined Ukraine’s economy. Its GDP/capita is now about same as that of Congo, and bellow Sudan, Nigeria and so on. So nothing left but to whip up extreme nationalist tendencies.

      • Why so negative on Ukraine’s economy?
        Putin’s plan has failed….
        Russia’s intervention was primarily conceived as a form of economic warfare. The aim was not to capture land but to weaken Ukraine and turn it into something akin to a failed state.

        Macroeconomic stability has been restored and Ukraine appears to be on the road to recovery. A more stable exchange rate has helped to bring inflation under control (down to 12.4 per cent last year and a projected 6 per cent next year).

        Output is now increasing for the first time since 2012, with growth of 2 per cent last year expected to rise to 2.8 per cent this year and more than 3 per cent in 2018. Renewed growth and lower inflation has, in turn, allowed battered living standards to start recovering. Real wages increased by 11.6 per cent in 2016.
        https://www.ft.com/content/9d2173a2-60d7-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
        https://data.worldbank.org/share/widget?indicators=NY.GDP.PCAP.CD&locations=UA

        • FUCeausescu

          Right! With that kind of growth in GDP, without any more crises going forward (unrealistic expectation), Ukrainians will be blessed with once more having a real GDP/capita of $5,000, like they did in 2013, by around 2040, give or take. What a bright future to look forward to! That is why it is much easier for them to feed the masses anti minority chauvinism, than it is to realistically promise them a better future. And to think that you were calling for a “Maidan” in Budapest!

