Jobbik: health of Hungarians must be brought up to European Union levels

Jobbik is working on policies together with professionals with the aim of bringing the health of Hungarians up to European Union levels, the radical nationalist party’s deputy group leader said. László Lukács cited as an example the proportion of cancer-sufferers in Hungary, which he said was among the highest in the EU. He said the state health insurance system should be preserved and strengthened, while a standalone ministry of health should be restored.

The Jobbik politician also called for health spending in proportion to GDP to be raised. Jobbik supports pay grades lined to performance and it would ban gratuities, he added. Unveiling a 7-page document on Jobbik’s health-care policy, he said a quality management system should be introduced making known the performance of hospitals, surgeries and doctors as well as the expectations of patients.