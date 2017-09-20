 
September 20th, 2017

Jobbik: health of Hungarians must be brought up to European Union levels

By

Jobbik is working on policies together with professionals with the aim of bringing the health of Hungarians up to European Union levels, the radical nationalist party’s deputy group leader said. László Lukács cited as an example the proportion of cancer-sufferers in Hungary, which he said was among the highest in the EU. He said the state health insurance system should be preserved and strengthened, while a standalone ministry of health should be restored.

The Jobbik politician also called for health spending in proportion to GDP to be raised. Jobbik supports pay grades lined to performance and it would ban gratuities, he added. Unveiling a 7-page document on Jobbik’s health-care policy, he said a quality management system should be introduced making known the performance of hospitals, surgeries and doctors as well as the expectations of patients.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • “bringing the health of Hungarians up to European Union levels” is hardly a question of throwing money at hospitals and doctors, then Hungarians use them too much.
    The aim must be to get Hungarians to live healthier, using health care less, which a total different question.

  • ViktorZorroban

    That’s just Jobbik bullsh#t, that would be like saying they wanna bring the football skills of Hungarians to EU levels… Hungarians are born to suck big time and bring joy in the lives of other suckers. This picture was taken yesterday in Andorra – they are still celebrating.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e805dc438e15b020d4ef8dfa296d905b3fb67b9cbcb253bdce5ec70afd2bc466.jpg

  • Vidra

    Health, education, jobs, clean hands in politics. Hardly “radical nationalist” themes from theJobbos these days.Maybe they’re looking to join the European People’s Party when Fidesz are finally kicked out of it.

  • wolfi

    In the meanwhile the Fidesz government is doing everything for the health of the people – reducing the VAT on pork, allowing everybody to distill lots of strong moonshine tax free etc …
    And I’m not even thinking about health education …
    And of course the people in government are the best examples of the healthy Hun living style of living! Zorro, please show us some pictures!

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.